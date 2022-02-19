Official’s picture with hunted birds goes viral

PESHAWAR: A photo of the Commissioner of Peshawar Riaz Mehsud shown with 24 hunted birds went viral on social media on Friday and triggered criticism.

It showed the commissioner with 24 birds killed by hunted by him and placed in his car.

The picture went viral on different social media forums. The official later clarified in a statement that the hunt had been carried out at a private game reserve at Kalabagh after receiving proper permission to kill 30 birds.

He claimed just 24 were shot with six birds short of the authorised quota. It was stated that the picture of the hunt that has been circulating on social media took place last Sunday, February 13.

The commissioner clarified that the hunt took place after fulfilling all legal, procedural requirements and within all Wildlife laws framework and hunting season with nothing unethical, immoral and illegal.

“Needless to say that it is not at all an illegal activity and in order to preserve it, it is regulated in the shape of issuance of permits and hunting dates/season are announced by the government,” said the commissioner. He shared with the media a permit and the amount (Rs 100,000) paid for seeking permission for hunting.