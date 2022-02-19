MoU signed for promotion of SMEs

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber and Department of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for Raast Islamic Banking Re-financing scheme for modernization and working capital of SMEs here on Friday.

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, managing director & CEO BoK and Zulfiqar Ali Shah, secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department, KP, signed the MoU.

Minister for Health & Finance and Abdul Karim Khan, special assistant to chief minister KP on Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Mr. Muhammad Atif Hanif, Group Head Raast Islamic Banking and other senior official of BOK were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said, “The scheme is being done for promotion of SMEs in the province as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.”