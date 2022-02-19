Award to BRT: Barrister Saif asks detractors to tender apology

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhamamd Ali Saif on Friday said that those who had been involved in propaganda against the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in the provincial capital should apologise to the people.

“Those who were spreading lies and making propaganda against the BRT for political point-scoring feel ashamed if they can’t tender an apology for their diatribe against the people-friendly project,” he told reporters here.

He was addressing a press conference a day after the transport system was ranked as gold standard service by the technical committee of BRT Standard.

“This one and the previous sustainability award proved that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government cared about the people and had worked with dedication to complete the project,” he went on to claim.

He also urged the media to project the positive aspects of the project to encourage Pakistanis that their country can also achieve the international standards.

“Today the PTI leadership is facing the nation with pride as BRT, which was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been declared one of the best mass transit systems in the world,” he said, adding, the major part of the project was completed and more steps were being taken to improve and develop it.

He said the project had received the international award in less than two years of its operation. “An independent evaluation of the BRT services across the world is being conducted and the IDTP, a committee comprising experts of the field who are not related to any BRT service, evaluate the systems without informing the service concerned in the world,” he added.

The committee analyses the service based on a set criterion that monitor’s its ease of use by passengers, including women and disabled persons, environment friendly basis and other allied facilities and then award points to these services.

“BRT Peshawar was awarded 97 points out of 100. It is a record. No other service has received such highest points,” he claimed, adding that Peshawar was the seventh BRT service that has received this award.

Responding to a question, he said that the government was not responsible for inflation, which was due to international factors. He said that the government had increased the prices of petroleum products after the hike at the international market.