SHOs reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Eight station house officers were reshuffled here on Friday.

A notification issued on Friday said Wajid Khan was posted as SHO Badaber, Tehsinullah SHO C Division, Abdul Ali SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station, Mubarak Zeb, SHO West Cantt Police Station, Murtaza Khan, SHO, Nasir Bagh Police Station, Rafiq Khan, SHO Phandu Police Station and Arshad Khan posted SHO Hashtnagri. Also, Imran Alam was closed to police lines, Hashmat and Mamoon Rashid were posted in investigation unit.