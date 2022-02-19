CS says action plan ready to control dengue

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash on Friday said that the provincial government had prepared an action plan to control dengue.

He was chairing a meeting, which was attended by the officials of the department concerned.

The meeting was informed that the Health Department in collaboration with all the district administrations would ensure timely measures to control dengue.

It was told that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would ensure coordinated and effective measures for the prevention of dengue this year.

The chief secretary called for a coordinated campaign for the prevention of dengue. He also directed an awareness campaign for the prevention of dengue and to monitor the anti-dengue campaign in a systematic manner.

He said that the setups at the divisional and district level should be strategised according to the action plan 2022 while special attention given to the dengue-affected areas. Dr. Shehzad Bangash also directed the local government department to improve the drainage and water supply system in the hotspots.