PHSA officials oppose Health Deptt plan

PESHAWAR: Senior officials of the Provincial Health Services Academy have come out against the provincial health department and its proposed plan of bringing nursing colleges in the province under respective boards of governors, rather than controlled by the PHSA.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra told The News that they had principally decided to bring all the nursing colleges, three in Peshawar and one in Abbottabad, under respective board of governors (BoGs) for better running of affairs of these colleges.

“The decision was made for the betterment of the nursing colleges and providing a better environment to the students. We understand this decision will hurt some people and their interests but they will not dictate the government,” the health minister said.

He said the nursing college in Abbottabad would come under the administrative control of the Board of Governors of the Ayub Teaching Hospital while the three colleges in Peshawar would be governed by BoGs of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

Fearing that they would lose their unchallenging authority, some of the PHSA officials started meetings with the students and trying to instigate them against the health department and its proposed plan.

The nursing students in LRH were the first to boycott their classes and stage a protest demonstration against the proposed plan of bringing their colleges under the BoGs.

They held a protest demonstration in LRH and opposed the plan and vowed to offer resistance if their college was declared as part of the MTI (Medical Teaching Institution).

Interestingly, PHSA that comes under direct control of the health department, its senior officials continued visiting colleges in Peshawar to provoke the nursing students against the health department and its plan.

According to the nursing students of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, an official visited their college on Thursday and briefed them about the disadvantages and losses to their teaching if their college was declared as part of MTI. “He asked us to take a stand against the health department’s plan and strongly oppose it. We are happy if our college is brought under the BoG as we can easily approach them, instead of the bureaucrats of PHSA,” said one student of Nursing College KTH.

Pleading anonymity, he said they informed the PHSA official about their plan to organise a demonstration for demanding stipends to the student nurses. He said the official demanded them to also include in their demands that they would not accept if the college was brought under the BoG KTH.

Another student also told The News that they made it clear to the PHSA director that they had nothing to do with MTI but would prefer to focus on their studies.

“We told the PHSA director that we are not concerned about MTI. We wanted to complete our education, whether that is imparted by the PHSA, KMU or MTI,” he added.