21 arrested in drive against display of arms

PESHAWAR: As many as 21 people were arrested on Friday during a campaign against display of arms in public.

An official said the capital city police during the drive arrested 21 accused for displaying arms in public. Many of them were also arrested when they uploaded videos with guns on social media.

Police have launched a fresh drive against display of arms as well as using revolving lights on vehicles to impersonate law enforcers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroonur Rashid told reporters the other day that all the divisional SPs and DSPs have been issued directives to discourage the gun culture in the rural and urban areas.

The official said the cops had been directed to take action against those brandishing weapons in public to impersonate VIPs and harass the public. He said they had been directed to discourage aerial firing and brandishing weapons during weddings and other occasions.

Most of the people and groups displaying arms in public are involved in a number of criminal activities including land grabbing.

A drive was launched against these individuals and groups a few months ago and several people were also arrested. The drive later slowed down due to some mishaps and the local police, instead of going after the mafias and groups involved in display of arms, only focused on recovery of pistols, even the licensed ones, just to show the numbers game in terms of recoveries.

The gun culture as well as aerial firing increased in Peshawar and other towns in the last several years. Not only do more people fire shots into the air at weddings, there are some individuals escorted by several armed men displaying their weapons to harass the public.