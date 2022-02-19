JI says OGRA bills passage violation of Constitution

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has termed the passage of two Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) bills from the Parliament as a violation of the Constitution and usurpation of the rights of the provinces.

Provincial president of the party, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said: “The slaves of International Monetary Fund (IMF) achieved another milestone through the amendments.”

The JI leader believed that no such law could be made or amended without the consultation and approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The two amendments were passed without seeking approval of the CCI, he pointed out.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has made the Parliament a rubber stamp and a slave of the IMF. Giving the power to OGRA to fix the prices without listening was brutal and the people would not accept any new tax, he added.

He said the Petroleum Ministry officials made it clear that they were making the legislation under the IMF pressure.

The JI senator said the IMF had taken the shape of the modern day’s East India Company.

The law imposed on the people is not in favour of the people and the JI would continue opposing it, he said. He suggested that prices should be fixed in accordance with the utility of the gas.

The government wanted to burden the people with high tariffs to overcome the line losses caused by the incompetence and corruption of Sui Northern and Sui Southern officials.

He said the JI would continue to raise its voice for the protection of the rights of the people at every forum.

“We will not leave the people alone. The government has left the masses at the mercy of the IMF. But we will continue our struggle against the flawed and anti-people policies of the rulers,” he pledged.