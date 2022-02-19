Candidates withdraw in favour of PPP, PTI nominees

CHITRAL: Awami National Party candidate withdrew in favour of Pakistan People’s Party candidate on tehsil seat here on Friday.
ANP president Adeel Khan and PPP president Fazal Rabbi addressed a press conference, in which ANP candidate Mir Ibadullah withdrew in favour of Qazi Faisal for local government election on tehsil seat.
At another press conference, independent candidate Haji Muhammad Yahya withdrew in favour of PTI candidate Shahzada Amanur Rehman and also announced joining the ruling party.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority on Friday arranged a day-long cultural trip for the...
PESHAWAR: Condemning the ban on veil by Narendra Modi government, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Friday observed...
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to a lawmaker and a candidate in Kolai-Palas for...
LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum sent 19 truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan on Friday.The forum...
PESHAWAR: A photo of the Commissioner of Peshawar Riaz Mehsud shown with 24 hunted birds went viral on social media on...
PESHAWAR: Experts have underscored the need for International Organization for Standardization ’s certification to...
Comments