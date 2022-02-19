Candidates withdraw in favour of PPP, PTI nominees

CHITRAL: Awami National Party candidate withdrew in favour of Pakistan People’s Party candidate on tehsil seat here on Friday.

ANP president Adeel Khan and PPP president Fazal Rabbi addressed a press conference, in which ANP candidate Mir Ibadullah withdrew in favour of Qazi Faisal for local government election on tehsil seat.

At another press conference, independent candidate Haji Muhammad Yahya withdrew in favour of PTI candidate Shahzada Amanur Rehman and also announced joining the ruling party.