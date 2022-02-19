Rawalpindi : In connection with 40th death anniversary of the poet, Josh Malihabadi, Josh Adabi Foundation will arrange Josh National Literary Seminar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council, on 22nd February at Rawalpindi Arts Council, says a press release.
Federal Minster Science and Technology Shibli Faraz will be the chief guest, MNA Naureen Farooq Ibrahim Khan will guest of honour while prominent poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the event. Poets and intellectuals will read the papers on the life and work of Josh Malihabadi.
Islamabad : The staff members, students, and faculty of the School of Dentistry commemorated the Kashmir Solidarity...
Islamabad : The International Islamic University, Islamabad and The 66 Scholarship Foundation have joined hands to...
Islamabad : The climate change ministry has urged the Punjab government to provide 5,000 Combine Harvesting Machines ...
Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami on the call of central ameer Sirajul Haq staged protest demonstrations against hike in...
Rawalpindi : No polio case has been reported from Punjab including Rawalpindi due to continuous efforts of the...
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party at its 55th meeting approved PC-1 worth...
Comments