Rawalpindi : In connection with 40th death anniversary of the poet, Josh Malihabadi, Josh Adabi Foundation will arrange Josh National Literary Seminar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council, on 22nd February at Rawalpindi Arts Council, says a press release.

Federal Minster Science and Technology Shibli Faraz will be the chief guest, MNA Naureen Farooq Ibrahim Khan will guest of honour while prominent poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the event. Poets and intellectuals will read the papers on the life and work of Josh Malihabadi.