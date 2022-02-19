Students, teachers show solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad : The staff members, students, and faculty of the School of Dentistry commemorated the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm their support to Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.
They also condemned the violation of human rights by Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.
The students together with the academic and recreational committee in the school put up a mesmerising show with compelling speeches, a heart-touching tableau, recitation of poetry, and a poster competition.
They also recited a poem conveying the torment faced by Kashmiris.
The event was attended by all students, staff, demonstrators and the senior faculty, including Dean of the School of Dentistry Prof Maj. General Waseem Ahmed, deputy dean Prof Dr Bilal Ahmad, associate deans Prof Dr Shahabuddin and Prof Dr Owais Durrani, associate and assistant professors Dr Shakeel kazmi, Dr Nouman Noor, Dr Anber Saleem, Dr Saeed Mustafa, Dr Farooq Chaudhary, Dr Umar Farooq, Dr Fahd Aleem, Dr Khalid Niaz, Dr Hassan Mujtaba, Dr Afsheen Mansoor, and Dr Ahmed Shoaib.
