Accord for aid of needy IIU students

Islamabad : The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and The 66 Scholarship Foundation have joined hands to establish a working relationship to award financial aid to the needy students admitted to IIUI.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and The 66 Scholarship Foundation on Wednesday here at the new campus that was signed by Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President IIUI, and Naveed Afraz, Chief Executive of the 66 Scholarship Foundation. The ceremony was also attended by Vice President Academics, IIUI Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar.

Both sides agreed that the scholarships, after scrutiny, will be provided to students of DAE and Undergraduate programmes enrolled in IIUI. It was agreed that The Financial Aid office IIUI will make necessary arrangements for the interview of the candidates in coordination with the focal person of the Foundation. The already constituted Pre-Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (Pre-ISAC) of IIUI will conduct the interviews of students/applicants for scholarship and shall recommend the cases for the award of scholarship to the 66 Scholarship Foundation.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani Vice President (A&F), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Vice President (R&E), Dr. Abdul Rashid D.G. IIIE /Chair Pre-ISAC, Dr. Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh Dean FET, Prof. Dr. Ihsan Ul Haq, Principal Iqra College of Technology and Ms. Nuzhat Zareen Director, University Advancement & Promotion exchanged their views on mutual interests with the representatives of the Foundation including Mr. & Mrs. Tauqir Ahmed Sharifi presently G.M. National Power Construction Corporation, Mr. & Mrs. Colonel (r) Qamar Bashir Company Secretary, Mr. & Mrs. Brigadier (Rtd.) Shaukat Aslam Member Advisory Committee Finance.

Earlier, during the meeting with the delegation of The 66 Scholarship Foundation, IIUI President appreciated the efforts made and transparency being adopted for the award of scholarships and thanked the delegation for visiting IIUI. He hoped that both would explore a lot of opportunities that can be utilized through joint ventures between the University and the Foundation.