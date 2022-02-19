‘No polio cases reported from Punjab’

Rawalpindi : No polio case has been reported from Punjab including Rawalpindi due to continuous efforts of the government to eradicate polio virus, said MPA Seemabia Tahir.

She stated this while addressing a ceremony organised at the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Secretariat here Friday, says a press release.

MPA Seemabia Tahir said the ruling PTI has reiterated its pledge to eradicate polio from Pakistan. She urged parents to continue vaccinating children until the country is declared polio-free.

The ceremony was organized in relation to the upcoming national polio vaccination campaign starting from February 28. It will be a five-day campaign including two days allocated for catch up to reach the missed children.

MPA Seemabia Tahir said environmental samples also indicate a promising epidemiological outlook for polio eradication in Pakistan, and Punjab in particular. She said all environmental samples in Punjab are negative for the last seven months.