Basant ban flouted openly

Rawalpindi : The local administration with the help of police used all kinds of resources like drone cameras and loudspeakers but literally failed to stop the ‘Basant’ festival here in the city areas. The sky remained dotted with kites of all shapes and sizes as the citizens openly violated the ban on kite flying and celebrated the festival with full zeal and fervour on Thursday night and Friday.

The local administration with the help of police continued crackdown against violators and arrested over 800 people who were using aerial firing and flying kites openly. During a crackdown, police arrested over 800 kite flyers and seized over 100,000 kites and over 25,000 rolls of chemical strings from them. Cases were also registered against the violators.

The rooftops of Dhoke Khabba, Ratta Amral, Committee Chowk, Arya Mohallah, Asghar Mall, Banni, Sarafa Bazaar, Waris Khan, Chandni Chowk, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Bagh Sardaran, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Naik Alam, Glass Factory, Rawal Road, Kurri Road, Pindora and several other localities remained packed with kite flyers on Thursday night and Friday. The slogans of ‘Bo Kata’ could be heard all around in city areas.

The City Police Officer (CPO) spokesman said that the police have formed special teams to arrest violators. “We will never spare aerial firing and kite flyers at any cost,” he warned. He has appealed parents to stop their children to fly kites. He also said that we have arrested over 800 violators and confiscated over 100,000 kites including 25,000 chemical strings.

The local administration has also declared an emergency situation in all hospitals in city areas in the wake of Basant. Doctors and paramedics have been ordered to remain alert round the clock.

The local administration was continuously announcing from all major mosques in the city areas that there was a ban on kite flying, but the enthusiasts celebrated the Basant with great enthusiastic.

Several incidents of scuffle also broke out between police personnel and the ban-defying youth on Thursday night and Friday.

Kite sellers also sold kites in black and delivered kites to people in vehicles with tinted windows.

Several citizens have alleged that police also arrested those children who were not flying kites and took them to the police stations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq told ‘The News’ that they were trying to stop kite flying in all areas and besides educating people to avoid kite flying as it was dangerous.

Kite flying is banned in Punjab and the federal capital, owing to numerous fatal accidents caused by the use of metallic and glass-coated strings getting entangled in the necks of people.

Reportedly, a total of 23 people received severe injuries in two days Thursday night and Friday till the filing of this report.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of Basant celebrated here in Rawalpindi with full zeal and fervour and expressed anger at Rawalpindi management.

The chief minister directed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal to submit a detailed report within 24-hours that why concerned management badly flopped to control violators.