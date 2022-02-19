Hamilton hungry for F1 return

LONDON: Lewis Hamilton said Friday he was ready to attack the new Formula One season after getting over a “difficult time” following the traumatic end to his 2021 world championship campaign.

The British driver, 37, was speaking for the first time since he lost the championship in controversial circumstances to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

Hamilton was poised to capture a record-breaking eighth world title at the season finale before a controversial safety car restart allowed Dutch driver Verstappen to pass his British rival on the last lap.

The seven-time world champion was disillusioned following his defeat and, at one stage, it was unclear if he would return to the grid.

But Hamilton, speaking at the launch of the Mercedes car for the 2022 season — and a day after Michael Masi was removed as F1 race director — said he was still hungry for more success.

“I never ever said I was going to stop,” he insisted.

“I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it.”

Hamilton said the race at Yas Marina was “manipulated” after Masi’s decision to allow the race to restart, which ultimately handed Verstappen the chance to win the title.