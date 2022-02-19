Inglis, Maxwell power Australia to win over SL

MELBOURNE: An aggressive 71-run stand from Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell powered Australia to a six-wicket win and their fourth straight Twenty20 victory over Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Chasing 139 for eight, the home team reached the mark for the loss of four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Inglis smacked 40 off 20 balls while Maxwell stroked a composed 48 off 39.

“Josh has been so impressive, he’s got so many options around the ground, he’s so hard to bowl to,” said skipper Aaron Finch, who also paid tribute to Maxwell.

“Because Inglis got off to such a flyer, he (Maxwell) was able to just sit back and play second fiddle, which he doesn’t do very often. To see him play a mature role and get us over the line was humbling.”

With the home side having an unassailable lead in the five-match series, they rested bowling kingpins Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

It left Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson to shoulder the pace load.

Opener Pathum Nissanka made 46 for Sri Lanka, but tidy bowling from spinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa blunted their charge, and a late collapse saw six wickets fall for 12 runs in 21 deliveries.

“There are a few positives, but again, not enough runs on the board,” said Sri Lanka captain Dusan Shanaka. “Hopefully we’ll come back better in the next game and pull out a win.”

Australia elevated Agar to open with Ben McDermott in the run chase.

But McDermott was comfortable and was caught and bowled by Maheesh Theekshana for nine as Australia crawled to 22 for one from the first five overs.

Usual opener Finch came in at three, and with Agar struggling to get the scoreboard moving, went for a big hit off Lahiru Kumara and was caught near the boundary for two.

Score Board

Australia won the toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Nissanka st †Wade b Zampa 46

Gunathilaka c Finch b Agar 17

Mendis run out (Maxwell) 27

Asalanka c Inglis b Richardson 22

Chandimal† c Finch b Richardson 2

Shanaka(c) c Agar b Richardson1 4

Karunaratne not out 14

Chameera b JA Richardson 1

Theekshana run out (Finch/†Wade) 3

Vandersay not out 5

Extras: (w 1) 1

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 6.95) 139/8

Fall: 1-35 4.3 ov, 2-76 10.3 ov,3-110 15.4 ov,4-113 16.2 ov, 5-116 17.1 ov, 6-117 17.3 ov, 7-119 18.1 ov), 8-122 18.5 ov

Bowling: Daniel Sams 2-0-14-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-20-2, Kane Richardson 4-0-44-2, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-21-0, Ashton Agar 4-0-14-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-26-1

Australia 1st Innings

Agar c Mendis b Kumara 26

McDermott c & b Theekshana 9

Finch (c) c Gunathilaka b Kumara 25

Maxwell not out 48

Inglis c †Chandimal b Chameera 40

Stoinis not out 8

Extras: (lb 3, w 7) 10

Total: (18.1 Ov, RR: 7.87) 143/4

Did not bat: Matthew Wade †, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Fall: 1-19, 4.1 ov 2-32, 6.2 ov 3-49, 8.3 ov 4-120, 16.2 ov

Bowling: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-20-1 Lahiru Kumara 4-0-22-2 Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-33- Chamika Karunaratne 2.1-0-22-0 Jeffrey Vandersay 4-0-43-0

Extras: (lb 3, w 7) 10

Total: (18.1 Ov, RR: 7.87) 143/4

Fall:1-19 4.1 ov, 2-32 6.2 ov, 3-49 8.3 ov, 4-120 16.2 ov

Bowling: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-20-1, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-22-2, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-33-1, Chamika Karunaratne 2.1-0-22-0, Jeffrey Vandersay 4-0-43-0

Result: Australia won by 6 wickets

Man of the match: Glenn Maxwell

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Sam Nogajski