PHL office to be established by month-end

KARACHI: The office for the preparation of Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) is likely to be established by the end of this month in PHF headquarters in Lahore in a couple of days, ‘The News’ learnt on Thursday.

The PHF has already appointed Salman Sarwar Butt and Haris Jalil as the consultants for the franchise-based league.

Salman was the former project director of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Haris was the former chief operating officer of PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators.

Sources said that PHF is seeking help of International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for successful organisation of the PHL, especially for contacting world renowned players from such countries as Germany, Holland, Belgium, Australia, England, New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, and India.

Sources said that no final date has been decided for the PHL, but PHF wanted the league to be organised later this year.

It is pertinent to mention that PHF has been trying to organise the PHL for over two years but due to Covid-19 pandemic and regional security issues has not been successful.

But now they are making hectic efforts in this regard and the appointment of professional consultants for is an important step in this respect.

PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar has said that the league would be a great step in the promotion of the national game. Not only will the standard of the game in Pakistan increase as a result but the players will also benefit financially, he has said.

He says that the participation of foreign players in the league will be a key factor in the success of the league.

The PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa termed the appointment of consultants an important step. He said the consultants have experience in organising franchise-based leagues.