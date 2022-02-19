Parkha leads as Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup begins

LAHORE: The inaugural Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup Ladies Amateur Golf Championship began here at Lahore Gymkhana on Friday.

In order to encourage the relatively less proficient golfers, the players have been divided into three separate, handicap-based categories, with each category competing for its own set of prizes.

In category A (handicap 0-13) event, featuring seven ladies, favourites Parkha and Rimsha Ijaz, from Defence Raya, both handicap 1 players, were one stoke apart. Zeb-un-Nisa of Royal Palm was 3 strokes behind.

After the completion of the first round, Parkha ended the first 18 holes with a score of gross 77. Her nearest rival was placed at a score of gross 78. Other contenders looking good are Zeb un Nisa at a score of gross 81 and Iman Ali Shah and Ghazala Yasmin at a gross score of 84.

They are locked in a gruelling, 54 holes contest, and spread over three days. The golfer with the best aggregate Gross Score will be declared the ‘Best Golfer of the Championship,’ and will also be awarded the coveted Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup.

Another 80 ladies, placed in Categories B (handicap 14-23) and C (handicap 24-36), will join the tournament in the coming days and will play over the next two days to compete for Net and Gross Prizes over 36 holes.

While ladies have come in appreciable numbers from all the traditional golfing cities, this time a group of eight very enthusiastic golfers travelled in a coach from the premises of Fauji Fertilizer in Matchi Goat, near Sadiqabad, to participate in this Championship.

This is the first time that all four lady members of the Executive Committee of the PGF have made it a point to ensure their attendance at a golfing event.

Ghazala Ansari created a big stir in ladies golf in Pakistan through an inspirational display of technical playing skills back in 1960s and ‘70s. Her first big success as a golfer of excellence was noticed when she asserted her dominance of the national golf scene by winning the national title with composure, a natural gifted touch, dexterity and mastery.

The golf pundits of those days readily acknowledged her golf swing rhythm, balance and timing. Her shot making was amazing and the way she played competitively became an endless source of amazement and amusement not only for her female adversaries but even for leading men players who sought to match her skills. Misfortune intervened and cancer completely impeded her progress as a golf champion and she was compelled to quit the sport.

Dr Asma Shami and her team have initiated this Championship in her name as she remains a role model for lady golfers.

Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf PGF, said Ghazala was the very best golfer ever produced by Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab bestowed the prestigious Governor’s Award on Ghazala at an impressive function held in Governor’s House Friday morning. He complimented Dr Shami for educating the nation in general and its golfing community in particular about the outstanding achievements of this legendary lady golfer.