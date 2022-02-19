Semi, Hasheesh scoop doubles title in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Semi Zeb Khan pairing with Hasheesh Kumar (Pakistan) overpowered top seeds Yunes Talavar (Iran) and Aril Kayra Tuna (Turkey) to win the ITF Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis boys doubles title at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Friday.

In a well-contested three-set match, the Pakistan pair won 6-2, 5-7, 10-8. Semi Zeb and Hasheesh took an early lead by breaking the 4th and 6th game of their opponents to wrap up the first set 6-2.

Aril and Yunes changed the strategy and fought back bravely to level the match 1-1 by winning the second set at 7-5.

Both pairs exhibited high-class tennis going into the super tie break. Following the see-saw battle, it was al square at 8-8. Pakistan duo was lucky to convert a loose ball into a winning shot which was intercepted by Aril and landed in the net. The final lasted for over 90 minutes.

Taira Abildayeva & Tatyana Chsherbakova (Kazakhstan) annexed the girls’ doubles title beating the Korean duo of Eunsoo Lee & Sa Rang Lim in an exciting well contested two-set match 6-4, 6-3. The girls final lasted for 70 minutes.

Kazakhstan pair played some powerful forehand shots down the line to break Sa Rang Lim serve to take the first set.

In the second set, Taira and Chsherbakova built up a 4-1 lead by breaking the 3rd and 5th game of Rang Sa Lim & Lee Eunsoo respectively. At this stage, Korean players played excellent tennis and tried to come back into the match by reducing the deficit to 3-5.

Taira and Chsherbakova held on to their nerves to win the title.

H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, witnessed the girls’ doubles final and interacted with both the teams, coaches, parents and officials.

Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will grace the prize distribution ceremony to be held following the boys and girls final Saturday.

Results: Boys’ doubles (final): Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) & Haseesh Kumar (PAK) bt Yunes Talavar (IRI) & Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.

Girls’ doubles (final): Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) bt Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) 6-4 6-3.