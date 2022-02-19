Okagbare banned for 10 years for doping: AIU

PARIS: Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.

Okagbare was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics last year before the women’s 100m semi-finals after testing positive for human growth hormone at an out-of-competition test in Slovakia on July 19.

“The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years,” read an AIU statement.