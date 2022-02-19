Saadi beats Leontev, goes down against Eltemur

KARACHI: Pakistan's premier karateka Saadi Abbas had a mixed fortune in the group stage of the Karate 1 Premier League in Fujaira, UAE, on Friday.
He defeated Timofei Leontev of Russia 3-0 in his first fight before going down 0-1 against Turkey's Erman Eltemur to exit the event.
Only one fighter from the group was to advance to the next round.
The Turk also beat the Russian and advanced to the quarter-finals but there he went down to a fighter from Kazakhstan to face elimination.
