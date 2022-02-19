Ahsan, Noor suffer shock defeats

KARACHI: Pakistan’s number one junior squash player Noor Zaman and promising Ahsan Ayaz faced shocking exit from the $3000 Kinetic Challenger in the United States on Friday.

Argentina’s unseeded Jeremias Azana overpowered third seed Ahsan 11-8, 9-11, 14-12, 7-11, 11-4 in 71 minutes in their quarterfinal match.

Sixth seed Andres Herrera from Colombia stunned second seed Noor Zaman 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-1 in 58 minutes. The former is ranked 248th in the world while Noor is ranked 149th.

“The defeat suffered by Noor has exposed the wrong choices made by Pakistan squash players,” said a former national player based in the US in a message to ‘The News’.

He added that both Ahsan and Noor are being trained by Karamatullah Khan in the US.

“Argentina’s Azana is not that tough a player whom Ahsan could not beat. Azana was easily beaten by Huzaifa Ibrahim, a junior player from Pakistan, in the past,” said the former player.

He said that the Argentinian easily defeated Ahsan, who is more than 300 places higher in the world rankings.

He added that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) should consider this situation very seriously as their top players are losing in the initial rounds of low level events.

It is pertinent to mention here Noor Zaman is one of the strong contenders for representing Pakistan in the World Juniors in August.