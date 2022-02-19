Rossouw, Rizwan shine in Sultans record win

LAHORE: Multan Sultans gave an eye-opening lesson to Quetta Gladiators in the 25th encounter of the Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday evening.

After opting to bat, Multan from the word go went on run riot as their batters roasted every Quetta bowler and smashed massive 245 for three, the second highest of PSL history. Multan continued the domination in their bowling too, snatching a convincing 117 runs win as they bowled out Quetta at 128 in 15.5 overs. Quetta which was in a must win situation saw its innings folded with 25 balls to spare, which was also the highest margin win for any team in PSL.

The three top order batters of Multan wreaked havoc on Quetta with blistering innings. Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossauw hammered quick fire half centuries, which created early trouble for Sarfaraz-led Quetta.

Shan and Rizwan cemented Multan’s foundation with 119 runs opening partnership, from where they built on for the incoming batsmen like Rilee to play a jam of an inning.

Rilee, who replaced Shan at the crease, scored 71 off just 26 balls which included nine fours and four sixes. He toiled Quetta bowling and shared 103 sparkling runs partnership with his captain Rizwan, who remained not out at 83 off 54 balls. Khushdil Shah later hit two fours in his valuable 10 runs in addition to the huge Multan total.

Rilee Rossouw was named player of the match. “Shan and Rizzy set the foundation for the back end for guys to go out and express themselves,” said Rilee after the match.

“It is another day of inspiration. The boys and I have a good thing going on in the team room. Every game is important. We’re playing really good cricket,” he added.

For the Gladiators, their bowlers tasted real bashing and besides they conceded 24 runs in extras. Irfan, Ghulam Mudassar, and Naseem managed to take one scalp each.

In their chase, Quetta had a poor start as they lost two quick wickets. Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali were back in the pavilion by the third over. Only Jason Roy and Umar Akmal created some pressure for Multan bowlers but that resistance could not be proved enough.

Roy scored a quick 38 at top of the order, while Umar top-scored for his side with a brilliant 50 off just 23 balls, hitting two boundaries and six sixes.

Multan Sultans won the toss

Multan Sultans 1st Innings

Masood l bw b Mohammad Irfan 57

Rizwan (c)† not out 83

Rossouw c Iftikhar b Naseem 71

Shah c Ahsan Ali b Ghulam 10

Tim David not out 0

Extras: (b 1, lb 4, nb 2, w 17) 24

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 12.25) 245/3

Fall: 1-119 11.6 ov, 2-222 18.1 ov, 3-235 19.2 ov

Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 3.3-0-28-1, Sohail Tanvir 4-0-52-0, Naseem Shah 4-0-41-1, Ghulam Mudassar 4-0-56-1, Noor Ahmad 4-0-52-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 0.3-0-11-0

Quetta Gladiators 1st Innings

Roy c Aamer Azmat b Willey 38

Smeed lbw b Willey 1

Ahsan c Willey b Asif Afridi 1

Umar c Shahnawaz b Imran Tahir 50

Iftikhar b Asif Afridi 4

Sarfaraz (c)† not out 17

Sohail c Rossouw b Khushdil 5

Noor b Shahnawaz Dahani 8

Naseem Shah b Shahnawaz Dahani 2

Mudassar run out (Shan/Tahir) 0

Irfan b Khushdil Shah 0

Extras: (w 2) 2

Total: (15.5 Ov,) 128

Fall: 1-10 1.1 ov, 2-23 2.1 ov, 3-58 5.3 ov, 4-76 , 8.1 ov, 5-96 9.3 ov, 6-108 12.1 ov, 7-118 13.1 ov, 8-121 13.4 ov, 9-126 , 14.4 ov, 10-128, 15.5 ov

Bowling: Afridi 4-0-42-2, David Willey 2-0-22-2, Rumman Raees 1-0-9-0, Shahnawaz Dahani 3-0-22-2, Imran Tahir 3-0-16-1, Khushdil Shah 2.5-0-17-2

Result: Sultans won by 117 runs

Man of the match: Rilee Rossouw

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Rashid Riaz