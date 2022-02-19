SA in trouble as NZ’s Henrys dominate

CHRISTCHURCH: Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry spearheaded a commanding display as New Zealand built a 387-run first-innings lead that left South Africa in deep strife on day two of the first Test on Friday.

At stumps in Christchurch, South Africa were three for 34, with Temba Bavuma on 22 and Rassie van der Dussen on nine, and needing another 353 to make New Zealand bat again.

The record first-innings deficit overhauled for victory is 291 by Australia against Sri Lanka in 1992.

South African coach Mark Boucher called it “a tough two days, extremely disappointing,” as his side failed to live up to expectations after their series win against India last month.

“In all three disciplines, our batting, our bowling and our fielding has been very disappointing.”

New Zealand were all out in their first innings late on day two for 482 in reply to South Africa’s 95.

The home side’s innings was anchored by Nicholls with 105. Tom Blundell (96) commanded the middle and tail while number 11 batsman Matt Henry added to his seven for 23 with the ball by frustrating the South Africans with an unbeaten 57.

Henry then took one of the three South African second innings wickets to fall.

Nicholls, who went to the middle with New Zealand at two for 36, said the consistent big partnerships that followed “set the tone” for the match.

“There was a bit on offer for the bowlers but as we ended up scoring about four an over we put pressure on the bowling attack and that was the recipe for us,” he said.

“Certainly for me plus the other guys in the team who play here a bit, you get used to the ball doing a bit.”

During his 267 minutes at the crease, Nicholls shared in partnerships of 75 with Devon Conway (36), 80 with Neil Wagner (49), and 48 with Daryl Mitchell (16).

As the wicket flattened into a more suitable batting strip rather than the green-tinged bowlers’ paradise when the tourists were rolled on the first day, Blundell took advantage of a tiring South African pace attack.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

South Africa 1st Innings 95 all out

New Zealand 1st Innings

Latham (c) b Olivier 15

Young c †Verreynne b Jansen 8

Conway b Olivier 36

Nicholls c Markram b Olivier 105

Wagner c Dussen b Rabada 49

Mitchell c Elgar b Stuurman 16

Blundell† c †Verreynne b Jansen 96

Grandhomme c Jansen b Markram 45

Jamieson c Rabada b Markram 15

Southee c Erwee b Rabada 4

Henry not out 58

Extras: (b 9, lb 13, nb 7, w 6) 35

Total: (117.5 Ov,) 482

Fall: 1-18, 2-36, 18.6 ov 3-111, 36.1 ov 4-191, 53.3 ov 5-239, 67.2 ov 6-273, 77.1 ov 7-349, 90.6 ov 8-368, 96.2 ov 9-388, 100.6 ov 10-482, 117.5 ov

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 30-6-113-2 Glenton Stuurman 29-5-124-1 Marco Jansen 29.5-3-96-2 Duanne Olivier 21-1-100-3 Aiden Markram 8-0-27-2

South Africa 2nd Innings

Erwee lbw b Southee 0

Elgar (c) c †Blundell b Henry 0

Markram c Mitchell b Southee 2

Dussen not out 9

Bavuma not out 22

Extras: (lb 1) 1

Total: (9 Ov, RR: 3.77) 34/3

Yet to bat: Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne †, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Duanne Olivier

Fall: 1-0, 0.2 ov 2-2, 3.3 ov 3-4, 4.1 ov

Bowling: Tim Southee 5-1-20-2 Matt Henry 4-1-13-1

Test Debut: Glenton Stuurman (NZ)

Umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Gaffaney