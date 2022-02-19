Wrestlers’ preparation for CWG suffering due to NCOC restrictions

KARACHI: The preparation of Pakistan wrestling probables for the Commonwealth Games has suffered a lot due to restrictions on the full body contact sports by the NCOC.

With some necessary precautions, the camp can be made possible as any further delay will dent Pakistan’s medal chances in the Commonwealth Games in wrestling.

Wrestling is the strongest discipline of Pakistan as far as medal chances in the Commonwealth Games are concerned. In the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, national wrestlers clinched one gold and two bronze medals. The other two bronze which Pakistan secured came in weightlifting.

This correspondent has learnt that around 50 top wrestlers are training in various clubs in three different cities, Gujranwala, Lahore and Peshawar.

In Gujranwala, top wrestlers have been training in two different clubs.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) aims to field its wrestlers in all six weight categories in the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8.

It has been learnt that the PWF has given probables list of 30 wrestlers to the PSB for the camp and the Board has agreed to back the lot in their training.

A PWF source told ‘The News’ that the camp was getting too late and it would create a big issue for the top wrestlers who aimed to win medals in Birmingham.

Besides Birmingham event, national wrestlers will also feature in the Islamic Games to be held in August in Konya, Turkey, and the Asian Games to be held in September in Hangzhou, China. The PWF wants its camp to be held in Lahore. Before the Commonwealth Games, the PWF also plans to send three grapplers to one of the two continental events: one to be held from April 19-24 in Mongolia and the other from May 25-31 in Osh, Kyrgyzstan.

The country’s premier wrestler and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mohammad Inam will be the key in the Birmingham event as he will defend his title. The Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah and Inam’s cousin Mohammad Bilal are the other two leading grapplers who can win golds in the Commonwealth Games if they are provided appropriate training. Bilal secured bronze in the 2018 Gold Coast event.

The Commonwealth Games are hardly five months away and in April there will be Ramadan during which training might be affected. When approached the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Col (retd) Asif Zaman told ‘The News’ that he would soon inform NCOC that they needed a wrestling camp at any cost.

“I will write a letter to NCOC as we need to hold a wrestling camp on a priority basis,” Asif said.

“You know my sole aim is that our athletes get facilities and train well. The other day I also told Mohammad Inam that he should continue his training and the PSB will fully back him and will provide him facilities,” said Asif, a former squash player.

“As the DG it is my responsibility to provide training opportunities to the athletes and we will fully back all those players who deserve to be backed,” Asif stressed.

Asked if restrictions on body-contact sports are there then why taekwondo camp has been held in Islamabad, Asif said it does not fall in the category of full body contact sports.

Pakistan has ahead some tough events in the next few months but no proper camps have yet been started in most of the disciplines. Most of the federations are anxiously waiting for the PSB nod due to lack of financial resources.