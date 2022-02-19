Customs, EPZA to boost exports

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs and Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) would work together to boost exports of the country, a joint statement said on Friday.

To promote investment and increase exports, problems of investors would be solved instantly, stated Abdul Qadir Memon, chief collector of Customs Enforcement (South), on an official visit to EPZA.

EPZA chairman Saifuddin Junejo welcomed Memon and other Customs officials, and both parties agreed to work in ‘complete harmony’ for increasing the country’s exports.

Talking on the occasion, secretary EPZA informed about their objectives and role of the zones in the national economy, while the Custom officials assured their cooperation to help promote investment.

During the visit, the chief collector also planted a memorial plant in connection with an ongoing tree plantation campaign. The Customs officials visited different industrial units of the Karachi Export Processing Zone and expressed satisfaction over products manufactured in EPZs.