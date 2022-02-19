PIA to resume GB flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) decided to resume flights to Gilgit and Skardu from March 13, an announcement said on Friday.
Initially, flights from Karachi to Skardu and Lahore to Gilgit would be restored, stated the national flag carrier.
After Islamabad, flights to northern areas will now be operated from other parts of the country. According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, the airline has taken the decision to promote tourism in northern regions.
The flights were suspended in November, 2021 on a low demand from tourists, pushed by low temperatures in the northern areas. PIA started direct flights from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu last year in an effort to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday issued a commemorative coin of Rs70 to mark the 70th anniversary of...
KARACHI: Pakistan Customs and Export Processing Zones Authority would work together to boost exports of the country,...
KARACHI: After extending gains in two previous sessions, the rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Friday, hurt by...
LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the government to use caution when implementing weighted...
LAHORE: Job creation is not directly related to GDP growth, but is linked to the quality of GDP growth based on state...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan registered 2,448 new companies in January 2022 witnessing...
Comments