PIA to resume GB flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) decided to resume flights to Gilgit and Skardu from March 13, an announcement said on Friday.

Initially, flights from Karachi to Skardu and Lahore to Gilgit would be restored, stated the national flag carrier.

After Islamabad, flights to northern areas will now be operated from other parts of the country. According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, the airline has taken the decision to promote tourism in northern regions.

The flights were suspended in November, 2021 on a low demand from tourists, pushed by low temperatures in the northern areas. PIA started direct flights from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu last year in an effort to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.