Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: After extending gains in two previous sessions, the rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Friday, hurt by high dollar demand, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 175.86 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 175.39. It depreciated by 0.27 percent.

Dealers said the demand for the greenback from importers coupled with weak supplies weighed on the domestic currency.

“Dollar demand was high today, while inflows from exporters and remittances were not sufficient to meet the market requirement. Besides, the decline in the foreign exchange reserves also hurt sentiments,” said a currency dealer.

Dealers expect the local unit to trade range-bound, depending on demand and supply of the greenback in coming days.

“The 175 per dollar level is not being breached, so, the rupee seems to trade in a range-bound manner till resistance at 175.90 to the dollar not broken,” the dealer added.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $23.490 billion as of February 11 from $23.720 billion a week ago. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped by $241 million to $17.095 billion.

The trend in international oil prices is also expected to determine the future of the rupee’s direction. Brent crude, which hit a seven-year high of $95 a barrel on Monday amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, fell to $91.44 from $92.09 on Thursday.

Petroleum products are Pakistan’s biggest import item. The imports of energy products surged 125 percent to $11.67 billion in July-January FY2022 owing to rising international oil prices. The rupee closed at 177.50 per dollar in the open market. It had ended at 177.30 in the previous session.