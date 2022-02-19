Consumerism check

LAHORE: Job creation is not directly related to GDP growth, but is linked to the quality of GDP growth based on state policies. High import based on local consumerism in fact marginalises many local industries.

If we analyse our trade statistics, there is not much to rejoice in the first seven months of this fiscal. We have no control over the import of petroleum products and liquid natural gas as our domestic production is much lower than demand.

Similarly, import of raw materials is necessary to operate domestic and export industries. Other imports are mostly consumptive. The import of luxury cars cannot be condoned.

Our imports during the first six months of this fiscal amounted to $46.61 billion against exports of $17.74 billion during the same period. We imported food items worth $5.62 billion in July-January period while the import of machinery was $6.81 billion.

Out of this the mobile phones import was worth $1.27 billion. Mobiles qualify as an equipment but do not create jobs and are considered as consumptive items.

The import of mobile phones is higher by over $200 million than the cumulative import of textile machinery $504.2 million, construction and mining machinery $108 million, office machines including data equipment $339.5 million and agricultural machinery and implants $71 million that totals $1.04 billion.

If we add 1.27 billion of mobile imports and 5.62 billion of food imports the consumptive imports total $6.89 billion, while actual machinery imports that create jobs reduce to $5.67 billion.

Textiles are the major job creator in our industry. In the textile sector, value-added knitwear and ready-made garment sectors create the largest number of jobs. However, the new investment in textiles are overwhelmingly in the spinning sector.

This is good because the new spinning equipment is efficient, production wise as well as in power consumption. But the new machines employ 1/3rd workers than the employment created by mills with inefficient spindles.

This means that employment in the spinning sector would reduce substantially as new machines replace the obsolete ones.

Another point worth noting is that during the first seven months of 2021-22 Pakistan imported textiles worth $2.71 billion. During the same period Pakistan’s textile exports stood at $10,93 billion.

After deducting textile imports the net textile imports reduce to $8.22 billion. We claim Pakistan is as an agricultural country and rate textiles as our strong export sector, still we are dependent on food and textile exports particularly cotton where our crop output has declined appreciably in the past 25 years.

We consumed almost $1 billion on import of cotton in seven months and with import of $400 million worn clothing we are the largest importer in this category. Our imports of worn clothing are four times higher than India, which has a seven-times larger population than Pakistan.

Import of synthetic fibre worth $445 million in seven months tells the true story of our synthetic fibre sector that has more capacity than demand in the country.

In the present scenario there is little chance of job creation. Most of the industries are still operating at much below their installed capacities. The cement uptake is on decline, car sales are down, fertiliser consumption has declined because of sharp rise in prices that have gone out of reach of the farmers.

Textile sector is creating jobs in the apparel sector at a lower pace because of the scarcity of skilled workers.

At the same time the spinning sector is shedding jobs as they commission new technology. Steel consumption has suffered badly because of an extraordinary increase in global steel rates.

In this seemingly gloomy scenario, the revenues are increasing, and the economic planners rate it as buoyancy in the economy. Revenues have increased on two counts, high sustained inflation, and rupee depreciation.

For the first time in our history, the revenue generation from imports has exceeded the revenues that we collect from domestic businesses. Corporate results are excellent. Corporate sector has pruned the workforce and increased its efficiency. It is making more profits because the increased costs have been passed on to the consumers.

Food companies are posting extraordinary profits, cement producers have made more profit in gloom than in good times. Banks too are in the driving seat.

Baring a few, most have posted record net profits. They are paying more taxes as well. But small industries are battling hard to survive.

Some have closed shops, while others are operating at sharp margins. The overall GDP growth looks healthy, but its benefits to the population are restricted to the big businesses only.

Government must formulate policies to check luxurious import-based consumerism that might reduce GDP growth for a while, but its quality would improve and boost local productivity. Job creation would come with it.