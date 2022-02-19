SECP registers 2,448 companies in Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,448 new companies in January 2022 witnessing an increase of 10 percent as compared to the corresponding period

last year. The total number of registered companies now stands at 160,989.

About 62 percent

companies were registered as private limited companies, while 36 percent were registered as single member companies.

Two percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organisations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP).

About 99.5 percent companies were registered online while 225 foreign users were registered from overseas. Total capitalisation (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for the current month stood at Rs3 billion.

As a result of integration of SECP with the Federal Board of Revenue and various provincial departments, 2,365 companies were registered with FBR for generation of NTN, 40 companies with Employees Old-age Benefits Institution, 16 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 37 companies with Excise and Taxation department.

Foreign investment has been reported in 53 new companies.

These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Jordan, South Korea, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and the US.

In January’s incorporations, the real estate development and construction sector took the lead with 427 incorporations. Information technology sector incorporated 365, trading 290, services 212, tourism 129, e-commerce 119, education 111, food and beverages 89, marketing and advertisement 69, engineering 58, textile 56, pharmaceuticals 43, corporate agricultural farming 42, healthcare 40, chemical 35, transport sector incorporated 34 companies.

These were followed by mining and quarrying, and power generation that registered 29 companies each, lodging incorporated 26, auto and allied, and fuel and energy 22 each, communications, and cosmetics and toiletries 21 each, cables and electric goods, and paper and board 17 each, steel and allied 13, arts and culture 12, broadcasting and telecasting 10, and 90 companies were registered in other sectors.