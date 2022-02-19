Private sector loans rise 18.2pc to Rs6.431 trillion in January

KARACHI: Bank loans to private sector businesses increased 18.2 percent year-on-year to Rs6.431 trillion in January, the central bank data showed on Friday.

These loans stood at $6.573 trillion in December, declining 2.1 percent month-on-month.

Increase in the private sector financing was driven by strong demand for working capital loans from major sectors, especially manufacturing, within which the highest borrowers were the producers of textiles.

Loans to the manufacturing sector rose to Rs4.180 trillion in January from Rs3.373 trillion in the same period a year earlier. Textile firms obtained Rs1.426 trillion from banks, compared with Rs1.126 trillion last year.

Banks lent Rs958.8 billion to the food manufacturers in January. That compared with Rs827.7 billion last year.

The private sector advances were on a rising trajectory. The recovery in the economic activity and higher input prices increased the demand for working capital loans from businesses.

Refinancing schemes introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) during the pandemic also helped increase the appetite for bank lending from the private borrowers.

The SBP introduced TERF in 2020 as a part of its economic support measures for Covid-19. This was a concessionary refinance facility designed to promote investment both new and expansion and/or balancing, modernisation and replacement.

The rates on these schemes are not linked with the interest rates, which hiked 275 basis points since September 2021. The policy rate hovers at 9.75 percent.

Moreover, housing finance, and auto finance also led to a rise in bank loans.

In July 2020, the SBP also mandated banks to increase their housing and construction finance portfolio to at least five percent of their private sector advances by December 2021 otherwise they would be subject to penalties. This coupled with higher disbursements under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme also surged overall construction and housing finance. The SBP has recently raised the mandatory target for housing and construction finance to seven percent by December 2022.

However, the International Monetary Fund, in its latest staff report, warned that the expansion of the refinancing schemes, if not temporary, would undermine the SBP’s efforts to credibly implement monetary policy, achieve its primary objective, and improve monetary policy transmission channels.

“Already prior to the crisis, the SBP had been expanding refinancing schemes to address long-standing large credit gaps and market failures. It has further expanded those since March 2020 by (i) establishing three new temporary facilities, one of which is still disbursing; (ii) expanding the existing ones, including in recent months; and (iii) introducing a new facility for SMEs,” the IMF report said.

As of end-September 2021, the outstanding amount for all facilities was Rs1,225 billion (15.5 percent of private credit), of which Rs322 billion were related to temporary Covid-19 schemes, it added.