Pakistan plans barter trade with sanctions-hit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Frustrations are mounting amongst Pakistani banks as Afghan banks shy away from processing trade-related transactions following tougher US sanctions against Taliban-ruled Afghanistan that hurt the landlock country’s ability to settle trade deals.

Pakistan has also proposed trade by barter with Afghanistan as tightening US sanctions hurt the ability to pay for basic staples.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has conveyed the issue to the ministry of Foreign Affairs in a letter on January 10, 2022 “with a requested to diplomatically engage countries significant for correspondent banking and persuade them to provide comfort to their banks for allowing such transactions”.

The US had imposed restrictions on the central bank of Afghanistan viz Da Afghanistan Bank by freezing its accounts, “which increased difficulties for Pakistani banks in transferring money from Pakistan to Afghanistan for import-related transactions”.

The SBP, in a written reply to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance related to Afghanistan, also “proposed a barter mechanism for consideration of government of Pakistan (ministry of commerce) as an alternate for trade settlement with the neighbouring country” in the wake of inactive banking channels and liquidity crisis in Afghanistan.

The trade ministry is in touch with Afghanistan to finalise barter propose.

“In view of all such difficulties in trade with Afghanistan, the ministry of commerce has reportedly allowed 14 more items, in addition to currently allowed four perishable goods to be exported to Afghanistan without the requirement of Electronic Export Form in Pakistani rupees.”

Imports from Afghanistan have been allowed Customs without the requirement of Electronic Import Form for limited time (45 days) till the barter mechanism gets finalised.

Afghanistan has been assessed as a high-risk jurisdiction after Taliban takeover.

“Accordingly, correspondent banks have become reluctant to deal with Pakistani banks if they undertake any trade-related transaction where Afghanistan is involved.”

The SBP said Pakistan is already under increased scrutiny due to inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, which includes jurisdiction under increased monitoring; correspondent banks frequently ask for additional information pertaining to all transactions routed through their accounts.