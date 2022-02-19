Stocks feed on gas sector gains amid strong economic data

Gas sector on Friday fired up a rally at the capital market, cheering a new legislation, aimed at curtailing circular debt, amid upbeat FDI and industrial production numbers, said dealers.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index closed at 45675 points at the end of trading on Friday compared to 45441 points, gaining almost 235 points or 0.52 percent.

Positive session was witnessed in the last trading session of the week, which could be attributed to the passage of Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) bill in Senate on Thursday, commented Topline Securities in a post-trading note.

The brokerage said the passage of legislation would result in lower circular debt accumulation. As a result, OGDC, PPL, and SNGPL added 60 points to the index, the brokerage said adding that EFERT and UBL also contributed 51 points.

However, WACOG legislation was not the only positive trigger as other factors i.e. surge in foreign direct investment (FDI), rupee stability, and strong financial results also did their bit in bringing the market out of blues.

According to Darson Research, the market staged a rebound as Large-scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector grew faster than expected in December and FDI posted 11 percent growth during the first seven months of this fiscal year (FY2022).

Earlier, trading started positively and the market kept on rising throughout the day, the brokerage said.

Moreover, KSE-All Share Index trading activity also ascended as compared to the last trading session, Darson Research said adding Bank of Punjab contributed most to the volume, followed by SNBL.

Analysts said the growth in LSM sector was mainly supported by strong auto and textile productions, but they however added that high price inflation could weigh on factories output in months ahead.

Stocks closed higher as investors weighed upbeat foreign investment data, said Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp, and added that strong financial results and firm rupee also gave investors a sentimental boost.

JS research in its market wrap said stocks had a dull start with traded volume in all-shares index hitting 70 million shares during the first half. Volumes stood at 194 million shares versus 153 million traded in the previous session.

Bank of Punjab (BOP) reported its full-year result, which generated decent volume in the stock.

“We expect market to remain range-bound owing to futures' rollover next week,” it said.

Arif Habib Limited in its report said the market witnessed positive momentum along with improved trading volumes today due to decline in crude oil prices.

The approval of two new bills, pertaining to gas sector, by the Senate, led SNGP, SSGC, OGDC, PPL, and PSO to close in the green zone.

In banking sector, Bank of Punjab remained in the limelight as it declared 12.5 percent bonus shares and EPS (earnings per share) beating market expectations, the brokerage said.

By the closing bell 179 companies were in the green, 131 in the red, while 23 stayed unchanged.

The total turnover hit 194 million shares compared to 152 million shares in the previous session, while traded value stood at 4.3 billion compared to 4.7 billion in the previous session.