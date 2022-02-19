Govt shelves refineries’ expansion, upgrade

KARACHI: Citing various issues, the government has shelved its plans to upgrade and expand local refineries, especially with regard to diversifying their refining capacity and cutting furnace oil output, while proposing alternative options to ensure their sustainable operations, The News learnt on Friday.

The government had embarked upon a plan to upgrade the local refineries for their conversion to more products other than furnace oil. The plan doesn’t seem to be implemented soon, as Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy, has expressed inability to initiate upgrade and expansion of local refineries for the time being saying it will mature in next four-five years.

According to a notification, issued to refineries and other stakeholders in the oil sector, the government had formed a committee to look into the issue of optimum utilisation of locally-produced furnace oil in power sector.

“The plans for upgrade/expansion of the existing refineries are under process for which a policy package is also under consideration by the government. However, these plans will take almost 4-5 years to mature and till then due to technological straitjacket refineries are constrained to produce almost 30 percent of furnace oil,” the notification said.

The optimum production level in local refineries needs to be maintained for the availability of products other than furnace oil.

“For the intervening period, appropriate options need to be explored in respect of pricing mechanism to ensure the refineries continue their operation on a sustainable basis and power sector does not have to violate its merit order to utilise the furnace oil produced,” it added. In order to deliberate upon the above, a committee has been constituted, to be co-chaired by Director General Oil and Joint Secretary Power.

Managing Directors of all refineries are members of the committee as well as MD Pakistan State Oil, and Secretary General Oil Companies Advisory Council.

Under the ToRs (terms of references), the committee will review operational capacity of all local refineries, carry out assessment of production of furnace oil if refineries are operating at optimal level and nonpower consumption of furnace oil in the country.

It will also analyse furnace oil price discount for viability of its use by power sector, suggest price discount for exports of excess furnace oil, and examine month-wise projected demand in 2022 and 2023.