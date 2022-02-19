The numerous promises of change and prosperity the incumbent prime minister made to people before assuming office have proved to be empty. The economy is collapsing, roads are crumbling, and the country’s infrastructure is decaying. It is amazing that the economy is somehow still standing despite the fact that there is no holistic approach or policy to mitigate the financial burdens of citizens. People are currently facing the brunt of high prices of petroleum goods and essential commodities, and their purchasing power has reduced significantly. While there has been no increase in people’s incomes, the prices of basic commodities are increasing by the day. The government must find a solution to this problem.
Jhangir Shah Kakar
Zhob
