Daylight theft

The additional deputy commissioner of the maharaja of Patiala moved to Lahore in 1947. He submitted documents of his extensive property in Patiala to the settlement department and was allotted properties in Garden Town, Lahore. He sold most of these properties. Records for all these sales are available. In 1959, he sold a 12-kanal plot to Abdur Rahman Chughtai, who was considered the national artist of Pakistan. The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cleared his possession in 1971 and after exemption of an eight-kanal area, extracted four kanals for itself. In 1999, Chughtai’s children managed to buy the remaining four kanals, although at a much higher rate than the market price. A museum was then set up here after completing all formalities and with everything on record.

However, in 2008 a new political order began seeking loopholes in the transaction. It declared without any documentary evidence that the information received from Patiala regarding the properties had been incorrect and that the gentleman did not have any properties there at all. This was an obvious falsehood as he had submitted a registered deed with his application. The Chughtai Museum has thus become scandalised by litigation. The case is still pending in the Lahore High Court, and needs the attention of the authorities so that justice is delivered to the Chughtai family.

Ejaz Sarwar

USA