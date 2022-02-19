Long road ahead

These are indeed difficult times as the country is facing numerous economic and fiscal challenges. The first is ever-increasing inflation that has crippled the economy. Other challenges include: slow industrialisation and privatisation of existing industries, stagnant exports, ever-increasing imports, energy crisis, poor investment, unutilised human capital, and climate challenge. Unfortunately, it seems that there will be no relief any time soon. It is critically important that the government implements the various policies that it has devised. This must be done effectively, and bottlenecks and constraints in this connection should be addressed swiftly.

There is also a strong need to create a think tank in the prime minister’s secretariat consisting of senior experts of various disciplines to assist the prime minister in implementing his policies effectively.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad