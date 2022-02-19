Minister’s advice

This refers to the news report ‘Shibli Faraz advises masses to ‘limit use of petrol’ amid price hike’ (February 16). The brilliant minister has advised people to ‘limit’ the use of petroleum products to avoid the impact of high fuel prices. I heartily agree with him.

However, this does make one wonder: if everyone were to reduce their petrol consumption, wouldn’t the government suffer? A sizeable portion of the petrol price is composed of taxes. So what will the government do to make up for the decrease in tax collection? Will it increase petrol prices even more – or impose a tax on air consumption, which is the one thing that has not been taxed so far? It is a catch-22 situation.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi