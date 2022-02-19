Removing roadblocks

This refers to the article ‘Reforms: institutional impediments’ by Ishrat Husain (February 18). The writer has highlighted factors that hinder the smooth functioning of various ministries. According to his assessment, elected representatives are responsible for the mess caused by bad administration.
It has been 75 years since we gained independence, and yet we are still following colonial rules and modus operandi for conducting our business. It is shocking to know that the section officer (SO) must initiate a summary that eventually makes its way to ministry heads or the prime minister, and that the report may end up taking years to get approval. We live in the digital age. The tedious summary procedure must be discarded. All matters, issues or projects must be approved or rejected within 30 days. Moreover, if an officer is doing good work and is honest, s/he should never be given any reason to fear NAB or the FIA. Until the country’s institutions work efficiently without fear, the country cannot prosper.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
