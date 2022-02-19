Fake pesticides recovered in Kabirwala

KABIRWALA: The Agriculture Department recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 400,000 and arrested a man from a shop at Chak 12/AH on Friday. Assistant Director Pests Warning Dr Yasir along with police raided the shop and recovered the fake pesticides. The team also took samples of the pesticides and sent them for lab analysis. Makhdoompur police have registered a case against a dealer.

Meanwhile, DC Salman Khan said: “The Punjab government has zero tolerance against the persons involved in manufacturing and selling fake pesticides.” These bottles bear the names of different pesticide companies and granular and liquid agricultural pesticides were being filled in it, he added. The deputy commissioner praised the performance of the Pest Warning team.

SPRING FESTIVAL: Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan has said that the spring festival starting from March 1 will be celebrated under the strict observance of corona SOPs and security measures.

He was chairing a meeting on spring festival arrangements here on Friday. ADCR Umar Sherazi, assistant commissioners from all four tehsils, ADLG, chief officers, sports officers and other officers attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the preparations of the spring festival, which would continue till March 15. It was briefed that sports gala, flower exhibition, horse dance, family shows, art competition, cultural exhibition and other programmes would be arranged during the festival and the entry of the people would be free during the festival.