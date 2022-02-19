First ACL surgery conducted in Khanewal DHQ Hospital

KABIRWALA: Surgeons conducted the first anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery in the Khanewal DHQ Hospital.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Asad Pasha, talking to newsmen, said that earlier the ACL surgery was not possible in the district as it was not only hours long, but also a risky procedure and the patients were sent to Multan, Lahore and other cities.

DHQ Hospital MS Dr Nabeel Saleem said that introduction of ACL surgery in the district was a big achievement. He said that filmless radiology process, including X-Rays and CT scans imaging, had also been started in the hospital at a very low cost.

Dr Asad Pasha said that conducting the ACL surgery in the district was a big initiative. Health CEO Dr Abdul Majeed Bhatti said that the patients had to go to private hospitals for the ACL surgery. “Now they do not need to pay the hefty fees of private hospitals or go to other cities as the latest technology is available in the DHQ Hospital,” he added.