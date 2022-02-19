Draft of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 approved

LAHORE: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Basharat Raja chaired the meeting of Cabinet’s Standing Committee on legislative business on Friday. The meeting approved a number of issues including the draft of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 after consideration.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin and secretaries concerned also attended the meeting. Law Minister said that with the subsequent approval of this act by the Punjab Assembly, Special Persons will be empowered. The meeting approved shifting of many endangered birds from first schedule to third schedule under Wildlife Act.

Basharat while supporting the initiative said that the decision would help protect endangered birds. The committee sanctioned the advice for livestock department to enter into an agreement with Balochistan University. Under the MoU, Punjab govt will help Balochistan University in preparation of vaccination and other research developments. Separate sub committees were constituted for further deliberations on establishment of Kohsar Development Authority Act 2021 and setting up regional health authorities under local government act. “Draft acts will be approved after the recommendations from the respective sub-committees”, vowed the chairman.

Standing Committee approved the decision of declaring District Council Rawalpindi as sister local government body of Yiling Municipality of China. Law Minister directed that the agreement for declaring Rawalpindi district council as a sister local government body of Chinese town be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that Rawalpindi District Council would be benefited from the Yiling municipality's expertise on developing water reservoirs.

The committee deferred the agenda item on upper age limit under the Employees Social Security Ordinance; however appointment of non-official members for Punjab Curriculum and Text Board was approved accordingly.