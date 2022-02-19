IGP borrowing officers from Punjab, KP to strengthen ICT Police

ISLAMABAD: The IGP Islamabad, Ahsan Younas, seems to be not much satisfied with the performance of officers as well as the lower staff of Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) and has decided to borrow professional and skilled police officers from the provinces of the Punjab and KP to arrest the spiraling street crime in the federal capital.

Recently the IGP Islamabad has asked for the services of five police officers, four from the Punjab province and one from the KP to be placed at the disposal of the ICT Police. Three of these officers are of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank while two are of the Inspector ranks in police.