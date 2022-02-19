Mufti Kifayatullah seeks Fazl’s help for ticket

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader Mufti Kifayatullah on Friday sent a written request to his party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to review the decision of the provincial parliamentary board to field a newcomer for the Mansehra tehsil mayor slot.

The JUIF leader took the decision a day after the party’s parliamentary board announced candidates, refusing to give the ticket to him. “I expected party will provide me with an opportunity to contest the Mansehra tehsil mayor’s election but it kept me out of the race and awarded ticket to a newcomer, Attiqur Rehman,” Mufti Kifayatullah said in his letter sent to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said that the decision taken by the provincial party to award the ticket to anyone else violated his privilege and the party chief should award the ticket to him.