No-trust move: Opposition to get nothing but setback, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those who are talking of no-confidence would not get anything except embarrassment.
In a statement, the chief minister said that the opposition had not done anything for the people during its tenures whereas the incumbent government is stronger than ever and the people know that the opposition parties are bragging about a no-trust move for some political gains, he added.
The PTI government has been genuinely serving the masses and it is also leading the number game, Usman Buzdar concluded. The chief minister has thanked the people of Mandi Bahauddin for the successful public meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that the masses had once again proved that they were and would remain with PTI wholeheartedly.
