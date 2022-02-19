ECP issues notice to KP MNA for violating code of conduct

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to a lawmaker and a candidate in Kolai-Palas for violating the code of conduct for the second phase of the Local Government elections.

The filing of nomination papers for the second phase of the polls completed on Friday, which are scheduled to be held in the remaining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31. The list of the candidates will be issued today (Saturday) while the scrutiny of papers will be done from February 21 to February 23.

An official of the ECP said MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi of PMLN and a candidate Muhammad Siraj were issued notices to appear before the district monitoring officer Kolai-Palas Wajid Ali and explain their position.

The notice was issued after the MNA attended a political meeting along with the likely candidate in Palas on February 16 and the matter was reported to the ECP. As per the code of conduct for elections, no public office holder can canvass for a candidate or attend any political gathering after the announcement of schedule for the polls in an area.

A number of lawmakers were issued notices for the violation of the code of conduct during the first phase of the elections. Fine was also imposed on many of the violators while a few were disqualified and even barred from entering an area where polls were being held.

The revised schedule for the second phase of the polls has been announced after the apex court suspended an earlier order of the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench.