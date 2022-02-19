JUIF observes Hijab Day across KP

PESHAWAR: Condemning the ban on veil by Narendra Modi government, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Friday observed Hijab Day across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with the Muslims of India.

On the call of JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the party leaders and clerics held gatherings and focused their Friday sermons on Hijab.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to the girl student Muskan for her bravery to resist the hooligans and raise the slogans of Allah-o-Akbar. They said that millions of Muslims were living in India and by banning Hijab, the Indian government has not only hurt the feelings of Muslims living across the globe.

They said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India through their mean steps have exposed their extremist designs. They stressed the Muslim leaders to play role for stopping the anti-Muslim measures of the Indian government.

The JUI-F leaders also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the country for what they termed selling Kashmir to India and owning a very weak policy on the Indian front. They said that the rulers were bent upon introducing the Western culture in the country. But the JUI-F would not allow them to accomplish their designs, they added.

The speakers were of the opinion that the culture of nudity and obscenity was being promoted under the patronage of the government in the country. They specifically criticized the Women March which they said was against the teachings of Islam.