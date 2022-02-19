Coordination between POA, ministry need of the hour: Senate body

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that met Friday termed lack of coordination between the ministry and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) as well as federations root cause of falling sports’ standard in the country.

The meeting chaired by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani stressed upon the stakeholders to cooperate with each other in the best interest of the country, forgetting about their difference and following their respective given mandate.

The meeting that was differed for no less than three occasions earlier was primarily convened to get a detailed briefing from POA President Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan on the functions of the National Olympic Committee.

“No NOC in any country has the mandate to promote sports in that respective country. Likewise, POA’s mandate is not to support and finance the promotion of sports in Pakistan, rather it is a sort of camp office for the IOC with the main objective to ensure the uplift of the Olympic Charter in Pakistan. We are working within the IOC given mandate,” the POA in his comprehensive briefing said.

He said that one of the primary objectives of the NOC is to ensure that respective country participates in international mega-events being organized under the IOC Charter. “To incorporate with the host country on athletes and related officials accreditation for particular events is one of the leading tasks of the NOC. No NOC has the mandate or finances to work for the uplift of sports in that particular country. Some circles are spreading wrong information only to divert attention from failing sports standards.”

It was the Indian Government, not their Olympic body that invested over Rs 140 million on Niraj Chopra to prepare him for Tokyo Olympics where he returned with gold. Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan said that the POA receives less than a quarter a million from IOC and Olympic Council of Asia annually. “We are paying salaries to staff, regularly holding our seminars and refresher courses and even supporting talented athletes for scholarship abroad. Sometimes we have to fill in where government fails. When the government failed to meet the deadline for Tokyo-bound athletes ticketing, it was the POA that came to the rescue and ensured Pakistan's participation in Olympics. Had we failed to send our contingent to the Olympics, we could have faced suspension. This is the mandate we are carrying sir,” the POA president said.

Senator Raza Rabbani and Senator Ifran Siddiqui were unanimous in pointing out that the development of sports in the country was not possible until and unless both leading stakeholders join hands and play their positive roles.

At the outset, Secretary of Ministry of IPC Mohsin Mushtaq informed the Committee that the recommendations made by the committee in its meeting held on 14th January 2022 have been adopted.