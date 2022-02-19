No threat to PTI govt, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan had no threat from the opposition parties and that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term in office.

“The opposition itself is divided. How can it move a no-trust motion against the prime minister?” he said while speaking at a function at Rando Banda where political workers from opposition parties joined the ruling PTI.

Pervez Khattak said opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Pakistan People’s Party (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUIF) suspected one another. He was critical of JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and accused him of taking the wealthy people in his party and doing nothing for the masses when his party was in power in KP.

“Can Maulana name any Islamic laws enacted by his party during five-year rule from 2002 to 2007 in the province?” he said, alleging that corruption was rampant when the JUIF was in power as part of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal senior component for five years.

The defence minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had not served the people while the PTI took a number of solid steps for the purpose. “We issued honoraria to the Imams (prayer leaders) of mosques and solarized the Masajid,” he said while enumerating some measures taken by the PTI government in KP for the welfare of the Imams

Pervez Khattak was critical of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for giving negative titles to his opponents and advised him to abandon such a practice. He said he and his family members had always enjoyed the confidence of the people of his native Nowshera district.

“You people always voted for me and other members of my family. This is an acknowledgement of my services for the development of Nowshera and the welfare of my electorate,” he said.