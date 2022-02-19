No committee formed for no-confidence motion: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab Secretary Information Azma Bukhari has denied that the party president Shehbaz Sharif has constituted any committee to mobilise no-confidence movement in Punjab.

In a tweet, she said the news about formation of a committee consisting of some assembly members and Muslim League officials to bring no confidence in Punjab is not correct. PMLN President Mian Shehbaz Sharif did not form such a committee, the spokesperson concluded.